Jung Kook Dethrones BTS as Spotify’s Most Streamed K-Pop Act

Jung Kook of BTS has become the No. 1 streamed K-pop act on Spotify, beating out his own band. Per CasinoAlpha.com, Jung Kook garners 35,407,241 monthly listeners, while BTS is just under that with 35,137,160 listeners a month.

Jung Kook‘s song “Seven” has hit 393 million plays since it was dropped on July 14th. Casino Alpha reported that the song pulled in $1.5 million in royalties, trumping BTS’s “Take Two,” which pulled in $564,000 in revenue since its June release.

“Jung Kook’s rise in monthly listeners showcases his unique talent and the diverse appeal inherent in BTS,” Casino Alpha‘s Chief Editor, Tudor Turiceanu said. “While the group continues to be a global phenomenon, it’s inspiring to see individual members also making their mark.

“The dedication of the fans, often referred to as the ‘ARMY’, has played a significant part in boosting Jung Kook’s solo presence,” Turiceanu continued. “Often, fans will be against solo moves like this, but the fan base has helped Jung Kook become one of the biggest K-pop artists in the world.”

The recent dethroning caused the hashtag “Ended BTS” to trend on Twitter with about 3,500 posts. “JUNGKOOK ENDED BTS WITHOUT RELEASING ANY ALBUM!! SURPASSING HIS GROUP ONLY WITH A SINGLE!!” wrote one fan on Twitter. “OH JUNGKOOK THE GIANT POPSTAR YOU’RE (fire emoji). CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK SPOTIFY KING JUNGKOOK.”

In a recent interview with Audacy Check In, Jung Kook discussed how he doesn’t feel the need to focus on anything else other than music at the moment. “No, I don’t have anything else specific on my mind other than music right now,” Jungkook said. “I really like doing music and I love being on stage and singing. So, I just want to focus on music right now.”

During the same interview, Jung Kook also discussed his own self-image. “I’m pretty good at what I do. I do review some reactions in Korea and outside Korea,” he said. “I gained a lot of confidence as I saw I was getting acknowledged. I’ve learned that I can do it if I try. I think I can act too.”

