5 Songs You Didn’t Know Carolyn Dawn Johnson Wrote

Since the early 2000s, Carolyn Dawn Johnson has cultivated an impressive solo career, but she’s also one of country music’s best songwriters. Her talents quickly earned the attention of Music Row, leading artists like Linda Davis, Suzy Bogguss, and Mindy McCready to record Johnson’s songs.

Her gifts as a writer helped her snag a record deal as a solo artist, resulting in trademark hits like “Complicated” and “I Don’t Want You to Go.” Over the years, she’s continued to craft thoughtful and relatable songs while building a dedicated fan base in her home country of Canada and beyond. In 2024, she’ll release There She Is, her first new solo record in over a decade.

As we await the arrival of Johnson’s fifth album, let’s look back at just a few of the stellar songs she’s helped create. From a Chris Stapleton co-write to Chely Wright‘s flirtatious No. 1 hit, here are five hit country songs written by Carolyn Dawn Johnson.

1. “You’re So Cool,” Patty Loveless

Country Music Hall of Fame member Patty Loveless picked this enchanting composition from Johnson and Matraca Berg to kick off her 2000 album Strong Heart. Filled with colorful and nostalgic imagery, “You’re So Cool” is a lively gem that shows off Loveless’s lighter side.

2. “Fall for Me,” Sunny Sweeney

Texas native Sunny Sweeney is a stellar singer/songwriter in her own right, but she chose this Johnson co-write as the closer for her 2011 record Concrete. Written with Lisa Carver and Jaida Dreyer, “Fall for Me” is a fiery, foot-stomping declaration to an object of affection.

3. “Downtime,” Jo Dee Messina

Co-written with Phillip Coleman, “Downtime” became a pivotal release in Johnson’s songwriting journey. Recorded by Jo Dee Messina for her third album Burn in 2000, this lovelorn yet hopeful track became a Top 5 hit on country radio.

4. “The Day I Die,” Chris Stapleton

The newest track on our list, “The Day I Die,” is among the most captivating tracks on Chris Stapleton’s 2023 album Higher. Johnson teamed up with Stapleton to write this heartfelt ode of devotion to the one you love, elevated by soaring backing vocals from Stapleton’s wife and fellow musical powerhouse, Morgane.

5. “Single White Female,” Chely Wright

Johnson’s career trajectory as a songwriter skyrocketed in 1999 when Chely Wright took “Single White Female” to country radio. The song was co-written by Johnson and Shaye Smith, and became a massive hit. Shortly after its release, the flirty and infectious track soared to No. 1 in both the U.S. and Canada. The success of “Single White Female” put a new spotlight on Johnson’s writing talents and kicked off a stint of high-caliber cuts by country hitmakers.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images