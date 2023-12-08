Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Detail New Album ‘Revelations,’ Share Lead Single “Backsliders”

Celebrated alt-country outfit Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have revealed details of their upcoming fourth studio album. Revelations, set for release on March 29 via Abeyance Records and Thirty Tigers, serves as the North Carolina-based act’s most declarative project yet.

Crafted with the creative vision of bandleader and producer River Shook, Revelations offers ten new tracks that tell the stories of struggle and success within everyday life. From navigating self-acceptance and the weight of modern society to the magic of finding love as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Shook brings honesty and heart to every line they sing.

That artistry shines through in “Backsliders,” the captivating lead single from Revelations, which dropped today (December 8). The reflective story song, inspired by Shook’s previous stint working as a bartender, examines the vices many of us lean into during hard times.

“A lot of artists are in this industry for fame, recognition, and money, but those things don’t mean anything to me,” Shook shared in a statement. “Songwriting is it for me. It’s the only real healthy coping mechanism I’ve ever had. It’s life-saving, and all of my writing is autobiographical. I write everything based on my observations and experiences, but there was something about Revelations that felt more personal to me. I unlocked this level of honesty with myself and an ability to be more objective about the things I struggle with daily.

“I’m a firm believer that if you are an artist, and you want to make better art, a big part of that isn’t just exercising your musical skills; it’s growing as a human being,” they added. “So every time I make a record, I want to be able to listen to it and look back on who I was then. I want to see this arc and this evolution. That’s really f**king important to me.”

Next month, fans can preview what’s to come from Revelations by catching Shook & the Disarmers out on the road. After a stretch of U.S. headlining dates in March and April, they’ll stop at an array of venues and festivals across into the summer. You can find a list of upcoming live performances and ticketing information by visiting Sarah Shook & the Disarmers’ official website.

Listen to “Backsliders” below:

Revelations Track List

1. “Revelations”

2. “You Don’t Get to Tell Me”

3. “Motherf**ker”

4. “Dogbane”

5. “Nightingale”

6. “Backsliders”

7. “Stone Door”

8. “Jane Doe”

9. “Give You All My Love”

10. “Criminal”

Photo by Jillian Clark, Courtesy of Shore Fire Media