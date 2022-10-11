Carrie Underwood Announces New Single, “Hate My Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s latest studio effort, Denim & Rhinestones, is 12 anthemic, country bangers that perpetuated Underwood’s decade-long reign in music. Today (Oct. 11), Underwood has announced the second single taken from the record, “Hate My Heart.”

Written with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, alongside hitmaker/fellow country star Hardy, the song sees Underwood trying to get over a break-up—her head has fully let him go while her heart is still hanging on tight. I hate my heart right now / Underneath the covers in the dark right now / Wishin’ I was sitting in a bar right now / Two drinks in, she sings in the chorus of this deeply relatable and insatiably catchy track—everything a good country song should be.

“‘Hate My Heart’ was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album,” Underwood shared in a statement. “I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and having a good time. It was great writing ‘Hate My Heart’ with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, who I love collaborating with, and also getting to work with Hardy, who brought a cool vibe and energy to the track.”

Underwood shared the single news with exclusive footage of her rehearsing the track for her impending tour. The Denim & Rhinestones tour is set to kick off in Greenville, South Carolina on Oct. 15. The dates will continue through the fall and into early 2023. Joining Underwood across the tour is Jimmie Allen. $1 from each ticket will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which has aided America’s heroes since 9/11. Find ticket information and a full run of dates, HERE.

Denim & Rhinestones clinched a 10th consecutive career Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 for Underwood. The album remains the top-selling country album in the U.S. as well as the No. 1 Country Album in Australia, Canada, and the UK. With an almost uncountable amount of accolades to her name, Underwood is the most-awarded female country artist in RIAA history.

Underwood has been nominated for three awards at the upcoming CMA Awards on Nov. 9, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for the multi-week No. 1 smash hit, “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

