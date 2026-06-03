Garth Brooks Exploring Monumental $2 Billion Music Rights Deal: Report

With June just getting started, it could become one of the biggest months for Garth Brooks. Having spent over four decades in country music, the hitmaker has sold over 200 million albums and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Considered one of the world’s biggest country singers, rumors suggested that Brooks could be eyeing a massive payday with his music catalog. And if the sale were to happen, it would make Brooks the richest country star in the world.

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It has been a whirlwind of a week for Brooks. First, he crossed a major milestone after scoring his 10th Diamond-Certified album from the RIAA. Not only that, the RIAA looked to honor Brooks and his legacy with the Artist of a Lifetime Award during the RIAA Honors ceremony.

But even with Brooks making history time and time again, he seemed to care little about the hardware. Never losing sight of the music that led him to dominate the entire genre, the singer declared, “It’s not about numbers, it is about the music.”

While Brooks might not focus on the accolades, he wasn’t about to turn away a deal that would place him in a unique category. According to The Wall Street Journal, Brooks could sell his music catalog for a whopping $2 billion. And just in case you missed that last part – that’s “Billion” with a “B.”

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Comparing Garth Brooks To Queen And Michael Jackson

Given the amount of money on the table, the sale would consist of not just his music catalog, but also rights to his songwriting. The proposed sale comes at the perfect time from Brooks. With his 10th Diamond-Certified album, he has become the only artist to ever cross the milestone.

Compared to other historic sales in recent years, Brooks is on the cusp of one of the largest deals in music. Back in 2024, Sony made headlines when the company purchased Queen’s catalog for $1 billion. The same year, the company added Michael Jackson to their lineup. It also cost Sony over $1 billion.

Only time will tell if Brooks officially moves forward with the sale, but if finalized, it would cement his place in music history. For now, the famed Dolly Parton remains the richest singer in country music. But between record-breaking album sales, lifetime achievement honors, and a multi-billion-dollar deal, Brooks could soon find himself sitting at the top.

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