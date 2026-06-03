This Stripped-Back Vince Gill Performance of an Early 90s Country Gem Proves Why He Still Stands Among the Greats

Vince Gill just delivered a new version of one of his most beloved songs. The country star recently participated in NPR‘s Tiny Desk Concert series, and opened his set with a stripped-down version of “One More Last Chance.”

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The track hit the top of the Hot Country Songs chart upon its release in 1993. It has since been certified Gold. Accompanied by four musicians all squeezed behind the tiny desk, Gill impressed with both his vocals and guitar skills while performing the tune.

Typically thought of as a party song—the track is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a famous story about George Jones riding his tractor to the liquor store—Gill’s new rendition of it was as unexpected as it was great.

His five-song concert continued with performances of “Whenever You Come Around,” “Heroes,” and “When a Soldier Dies.”

What to Know About Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain”

Gill’s set ended with “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” the 1994 that shot him to stardom.

Before playing the devastating song, Gill told the crowd, “This song came from losing my brother 33 years ago.” Gill’s brother, Bob, died of a heart attack in 1993, years after he suffered brain damage following a car accident.

The track won Gill a CMA Award and two Grammys. Earlier this year, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” earned a spot in the National Recording Registry.

“I’ve been writing songs for over 50 years, and if you asked me straight up what’s the one song you’d want to be remembered for, I would pick this one, hands down,” Gill said during an interview at the Library of Congress. “Wouldn’t even be close.”

“In my era of success, it was probably the least charting record I’ve ever had, but what this song has gone on to do for other people is what makes it special to me,” he continued. “It was written, me, grieving the loss of my big brother.”

While Gill said he never planned to record the song as he found it “a little too personal.” However, he wound up doing so at the behest of his friend, Tony Brown, who told him, “The world should hear this song.”

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