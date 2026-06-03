“Today Is the Most Special Day for Me”: Kenny Rogers’ Widow Shares Heartfelt Tribute on Their Wedding Anniversary

Wanda Rogers is paying tribute to her late husband. On June 1, Kenny Rogers’ widow took to Instagram to mark what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.

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“Today is the most special day for me: our wedding anniversary,” Wanda wrote alongside a photo of her and Kenny grinning on their big day. “Even though I can’t touch you, I hold you in my heart forever, Kenny.”

Wanda concluded her post by writing, “Justin, Jordan, and I miss you so much.” Justin and Jordan are the couple’s twin sons, whom they welcomed in 2004.

Also in the post, Kenny’s team shared details of his 1997 nuptials. The pair tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Kenny’s ranch in Athens, Georgia.

In honor of the occasion, Kenny, along with bandmates Warren Hartman and Steve Glassmeyer, penned a song for his new bride.

Titled “As God Is My Witness,” the track was all about Kenny’s love for Wanda.

“You’re not my first love, but you’ll be my last / I give you my future, forgive me my past / And I know in my heart that this is what I wanna do,” Kenny sings on the track. “If I had one life, one love / There’d be one dream for the two of us / As God is my witness, whatever you do / Don’t change a thing ’cause I love loving you / And as God is my witness, I’ll give you all of my love.“

What to Know About Kenny Rogers’ Wife

Kenny was married five times throughout his life, and welcomed five children over the course of his relationships. He and Wanda were married from 1997 until his death in 2020.

Three years after Kenny’s death, Wanda spoke out about her late husband in an interview with People.

“I miss everything about him,” she said at the time. “I wish we could have that one last conversation just to say, ‘Are you good? Are you OK?’”

In the same interview, Wanda revealed that Kenny told her to find love again after he was gone.

“Kenny gave me his very best, and he wanted me to move on and be happy. That’s a really big man to be able to say those words and mean it,” she said. “I think it just shows the kind of guy he was.”

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage