“I’m Not a Perfect Person, and I Don’t Know the Answer”: Ella Langley Gets Candid on Staying “Sane” Amid Her Massive Rise

Ella Langley is working hard to keep a solid head on her shoulders amid her growing fame. The country star spoke to People about how she’s staying true to herself amid her meteoric rise.

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“I’m not a perfect person, and I don’t know the answer,” Langley admitted. “I’m pretty much winging it every day of my life.”

Langley added,”I’m just trying to answer the questions and do things the way that one day when I look back, at least I did it the way that I thought was right in my gut. Staying true to that is what’s keeping me sane.”

Amid the journey, Langley said she’s dedicated to being the same person, both in public and in private.

“This is the version of me no matter where you’re going to meet me or see me,” she said. “This is what you’re going to get.”

Ella Langley Discusses Her Newfound Fame

Langley has been pursuing music her whole life, but recently rocketed to fame thanks to her hit song, “Choosin’ Texas.” Now, she told the outlet she’s “just finding my footing in this new life that I have where so many people care about what I’m doing.”

“This is the goal, the whole time, for people to be listening to the music,” Langley said. “But now they’re also paying attention to the human version of me, which is interesting.”

“All my songs are written from such a genuine place and they are so personal to me,” she added. “So it’s hard to give them that much and not be able to explain it a little bit.”

When people listen to her music, namely her latest LP Dandelion, Langley said she hopes that they feel the authenticity she poured into it.

“There [weren’t] any mistakes on this record,” she said. “There wasn’t any song that wasn’t meant to be on there. Everything tells a story.”

Now that she’s achieved many of her career dreams, her next hope is personal, not professional.

“My whole life I’ve really dedicated it to this craft and doing this job,” she said. “Now that I’m up here and experiencing this, I’m also excited about settling down one day and pursuing the human version of my life.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images