“Cha Cha Slide” Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58

DJ Casper, who is largely known for his hit song and dance, “Cha Cha Slide,” has died at the age of 58. He has passed after a battle with kidney and liver cancer according to an ABC Chicago affiliate station. The successful DJ, whose real name is Willie Perry Jr., was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, the news station reports.

DJ Casper’s death was first announced by his wife Kim, who reported the news to ABC7. In May of this year, Casper had an exclusive chat with ABC7 about his legacy as well as his health issues.

“They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal and Neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver,” the hype man said. “They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it.”

During the same interview with ABC7, Casper discussed his hit song “Cha Cha Slide,” which was released in 2000. “When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally’s. From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from WGCI grabbed ahold of it,” Casper revealed. “I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics. It was something that everybody could do.”

Although DJ Casper originally recorded “Cha Cha Slide,” in 1998 as an aerobics exercise, he released “Casper Slide Pt. 2″ in 2000, which became a family-friendly radio hit. The song reached even higher levels of fame when Chicago’s M.O.B. Records became attached, causing the song to eventually top the international charts.

In his final interview, Casper left ABC7 with an inspirational message. “I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I’m about 60 pounds less. If you know me, you know I’m not going to stop. I’m going to continue to go. I’m going to continue to go until I can’t go,” DJ Casper stated. “Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you. So, keep on doing the ‘Cha Cha Slide.'”

