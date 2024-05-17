The Assuring Meaning Behind “Hang Tight Honey” by Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson continued her streak of unstoppable hits with “Hang Tight Honey.” This celebratory and assuring track is one of Wilson‘s best songs yet. Check out the meaning behind this track, below.

Behind the Meaning of “Hang Tight Honey” by Lainey Wilson

I got a bus ‘fore I got a house ’cause that’s what dreams make you do

Hittin’ them neon honky-tonks to play a two-step or two

Two hundred days to a hundred towns, bringin’ boots to a sawdust floor

While this 6 string calls my name, baby, I’ll be missin’ yours

Wilson is an in-demand performer. She’s been on the road for the last few years. She has also been in a committed relationship for a while now. The combination of both of those things inspired her recent release, “Hang Tight Honey.”

Wilson is committed to her dream. She’s certainly put in the work. But, that doesn’t mean that she’s not committed to her partner too. In this song, she issues a message of assurance, singing, Hang tight honey I’m a white line runnin’ / Down a dream on a long-lost highway.

But baby I miss your blue-collar kiss

Just one more day to get through

Hang tight honey got a pocket full of money

And I’m headed straight home to you

In the same vein as songs like “Faithfully” by Journey, Wilson is missing home–particularly the man who waits for her there. I’m headed straight home to you, she sings in the chorus.

Like most of Wilson’s music, the backing beat of this song is infectious. She has no problem dishing out anthems, and this song is no exception. The instrumentation of this song helps to drive home the meaning. While the melody and the beat are indicative of Wilson’s live set, the lyrics see her mind set firmly on her home.

Hang tight honey I’m a white line runnin’

Down a dream on a long-lost highway

Me and this band playin’ one-night stands

For some fans gettin’ straight up sideways

Check out the track, below.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images