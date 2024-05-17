Country Star Tim McGraw Getting His Own Netflix Series Focusing on Bull Riding

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Tim McGraw has proven himself to be one of the biggest names in country music thanks to hit songs like “It’s Your Love”, “Something Like That”, and “My Little Girl.” Winning countless awards, McGraw went on to sell more than 80 million albums worldwide and even starred in films like The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and Four Christmases. And who could forget his marriage to country star Faith Hill? While continuing to entertain fans, it appears that McGraw is again entering the world of Hollywood with his new Netflix series.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix revealed that McGraw would take on the role of a professional bull rider. The streaming giant wrote, “Tim McGraw will star in a new drama series set in the fierce, competitive world of bull riding. The series follows a megastar champion (McGraw) facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider, whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past.”

Tim McGraw will star in a new drama series set in the fierce, competitive world of bull riding.



The series follows a megastar champion (McGraw) facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider, whose very existence challenges his ways… pic.twitter.com/m53x6DItEU — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024

Gaining over 300,000 views, fans weighed in on the idea of McGraw landing on Netflix with comments like, “Sounds like a powerful story that will challenge one to one’s core. Bravo sir, I can only imagine it was not an easy process to get lost in the throws of this character.” Another person wrote, “That sounds pretty intense. Tim McGraw in a bull-riding drama? Didn’t see that coming. I wonder if he’s gonna do his own stunts.” And one fan noted, “This sounds pretty interesting. Tim McGraw in a bull-riding drama? I’m in. I wonder how realistic it will be.”

Tim McGraw Offers Glimpse Into New Netflix Series

Posting his own message on Twitter, McGraw offered fans a sneak peek at the first page of the script. He captioned the post writing, “This is like nothing I’ve ever done before. So excited for you to see what we’ve been working on!!! Coming soon to Netflix.”

This is like nothing I’ve ever done before…. So excited for you to see what we’ve been working on!! Coming soon on @netflix pic.twitter.com/4I5WJEM8mZ — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 16, 2024

As for the first page, not much information is given, but it appears the first shot takes place on a ranch as the action line reads, “Searching, intuitive eyes. A sweetness of gaze belying 1500 pounds of shaggy hair and muscle. A Highland Longhorn.”

With McGraw helming his own series, another country legend, Reba McEntire also announced NBC picking up her new show, Happy’s Place. With new shows on the horizon, it appears that country music is taking over Hollywood.

