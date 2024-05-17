Essential Vince Gill Tracks: 4 Vital Deep Cuts for True Fans

Famed songwriter and guitarist Vince Gill has no shortage of massive hits out there. “When I Call Your Name” and “Look At Us” are just a couple of chart-toppers under his belt that have won Grammy Awards and CMA Awards, respectively. But what about his lesser-known hits? Let’s explore Vince Gill’s best deep cuts! You can’t call yourself a fan without listening to these tracks at least once.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Which Bridge To Cross (Which Bridge To Burn)”

This is just one of many super soulful ballads from Gill, but it’s one that showcases just how good he is at songwriting. The song tells an emotional tale about heartache and indecision, and a man at a crossroads who is unsure which path to take in his relationship. Gill’s voice is tender on this one, and the guitar riff has a melancholy, haunting energy.

2. “Jenny Dreamed Of Trains”

This track was written by Gill and co-written by Guy Clark. John Denver popularized the song with his 1997 cover of the song on All Aboard!, but there’s something special about Gill’s recorded version. It’s the perfect mix of folk and country music, telling a tall tale about a girl’s dreams of adventure. Gill did a great job of creating some very vivid imagery with this track. And it’s definitely one of his more whimsical songs.

[Get Tickets To See Vince Gill And Eagles Live In 2024]

3. “The Radio”

This track is Gill’s love song to music. It’s a tribute in many ways to how powerful music can be and how it can connect us with memories, emotions, and each other. The chorus is incredibly catchy and Gill’s smooth vocals have a nostalgic sort of vibe to them.

4. “Colder Than Winter”

You can’t have a list of Vince Gill deep cuts without mentioning “Colder Than Winter”! This is by far one of Gill’s most moving tracks. It captures the chilling feeling of loneliness and loss, complete with a sparse arrangement of piano and strings. Gill doesn’t need a lot in the way of instrumentation to create an excellent song.

Photo by Jason Kempin

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.