Jason Aldean Speaks on the Impact of His Toby Keith Tribute Performance at ACM Awards

Last night (May 16) at the ACM Awards, Jason Aldean was tasked with performing the tribute to Toby Keith, who passed away in February after a long battle with stomach cancer. The country music world once again honored their great friend Keith with a rendition of one of his songs. This time, Aldean played “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Aldean performed the iconic song. Blake Shelton introduced him first, sharing that Keith had been an inspiration to many who were there. Aldean slowed the song down and turned it into more of a ballad, changing it slightly from the high-energy original. Keith’s wife and children were in attendance, and the family was visibly emotional as Aldean performed.

Today, Jason Aldean took to Twitter/X to share his gratitude for being allowed to perform the tribute. “Such an honor to get to pay tribute to my friend, [Toby Keith], tonite on the [ACM Awards],” he wrote on social media. “Toby was a big influence for a lot of us, including me, so it’s a full circle moment getting to play for him and honor his legacy. We miss you Toby!”

Such an honor to get to pay tribute to my friend, @tobykeith, tonite on the #ACMawards. Toby was a big influence for a lot of us, including me, so it's a full circle moment getting to play for him and honor his legacy. We miss you Toby!



Watch the full performance on YouTube:… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 17, 2024

Toby Keith’s Family Has Perfect Response to Jason Aldean’s Tribute

Toby Keith—whose legal last name was Covel—was a larger-than-life figure in country music. His family recently expressed their thanks to Jason Aldean and the ACM Awards for their tribute to Keith’s legacy.

“The Covel Family would like to thank Jason Aldean for the wonderfully touching performance at the ACM Awards tonight. It was the perfect tribute to Toby Keith,” the family wrote on Keith’s official social media following the awards.

Fans commented on the post, as well as Jason Aldean’s post today in response to the tribute. “You did Toby Keith proud, Jason,” one fan wrote. “I know Toby’s family is grateful to you for your love and honor for this wonderful man.”

“You did an amazing tribute! I’ve never been more proud to be an Okie!” another fan commented. Yet another wrote, “It was wonderful, respectful, and classy! Thank you for honoring a hero. You are one of the best too.”

