Charlie Puth Was Ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres’ Record Label—“Nobody Was Really Present”

In recent years, Ellen DeGeneres’ good standing with the public has continually fallen. From rumors of her being an entirely different person behind the scenes to claims that she is exceedingly domineering to artists on her label, the once fan-favorite talk show host has quickly slid down the roster.

Charlie Puth has become the latest to speak out about his experience with DeGeneres in a new conversation with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. While promoting his most recent effort, Charlie, the artist talked about being signed to DeGeneres’ now defunct label “eleveneleven.”

Puth was signed in the early 2010s after a cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” alongside Emily Luther went viral on Youtube. Prior to Puth, Greyson Chance called the former host “manipulative” and “opportunistic.”

“We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson,” he said during the podcast. “But I do agree with him that nobody was really present, certainly after the creation of my first, demo EP. I didn’t really hear from anybody after that. Not putting any blame just on one person, but from a collective, all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared.”

[RELATED: Charlie Puth Expands ‘One Night Only’ Tour]

He continued, “But even then, I was fortunate enough to [get] a scholarship to Berklee, so I was able to fall back on going back to school. So it was a real blunder that it didn’t work out, but I went back to Massachusetts and continued my education.”

Despite the flawed deal, Puth said he doesn’t hold any grudges against DeGeneres. He added, “People describe Ellen as rude. I’ve never experienced that. Maybe she likes me.” Find the full interview HERE.

Puth released his third album earlier this year, which included the singles “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Left and Right” featuring Jung Kook, “Smells Like Me,” and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her.”

During a recent cover story with American Songwriter, Puth said, “It’s an album that’s about stuff I went through from 2019 through 2022, but it’s just as much about the listener as well, and me wanting to guide them to inspiration. I’m a pretty private person, but I’m very open about the mistakes that I’ve made in the past in these new songs.” Check out the full cover story HERE.

Photo by Kenneth Cappello / ID PR