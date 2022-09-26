Charlie Puth Expands ‘One Night Only’ Tour

Charlie Puth has announced the expansion of his “One Night Only” tour, with new European dates added to his slate of gigs.
Additional shows have been shared to include dates in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin. Tickets go on sale on September 30 for these new shows at noon local time.
The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling Puth also has a new album out this fall. That full-length LP, CHARLIE, is set to drop officially on October 7. Fans can pre-order it HERE.
Puth’s upcoming tour is produced by Live Nation and the run of intimate shows will first kick off with eight dates across North America before making his way to the London Coliseum on November 28. The tour will wrap up at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on December 6.
Despite being weeks out from its’ release, CHARLIE, has already surpassed one billion global streams with the help of the latest releases “I Don’t Think That I Like Her,” “Smells Like Me,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Light Switch” and his current single “Left and Right [feat. Jung Kook of BTS], which has garnered over 400 million streams alone and stands as Puth’s most successful chart debut to date.
Puth has taken to TikTok to tease the final track before the release of the full album, “Charlie Be Quiet,” due this Friday, September 30. Pre-save that new track HERE.
Check out Puth’s list of tour dates below. To access the artist presale and find all full tour ticket details click HERE.
‘One Night Only’ Tour Dates:
10/23/22 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
10/25/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
10/27/22 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Massey Hall
10/29/22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
10/31/22 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
11/3/22 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
11/7/22 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall
11/9/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
11/28/22 – London, UK – London Coliseum
12/1/22 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel
12/4/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theatre Carré
12/6/22 – Berlin, DE – Theater am Potsdamer Platz
Photo by Kenneth Cappello / Courtesy Atlantic Records