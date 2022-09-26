Charlie Puth Expands ‘One Night Only’ Tour

Charlie Puth has announced the expansion of his “One Night Only” tour, with new European dates added to his slate of gigs.

Additional shows have been shared to include dates in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin. Tickets go on sale on September 30 for these new shows at noon local time.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling Puth also has a new album out this fall. That full-length LP, CHARLIE, is set to drop officially on October 7. Fans can pre-order it HERE.

Puth’s upcoming tour is produced by Live Nation and the run of intimate shows will first kick off with eight dates across North America before making his way to the London Coliseum on November 28. The tour will wrap up at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on December 6.

Despite being weeks out from its’ release, CHARLIE, has already surpassed one billion global streams with the help of the latest releases “I Don’t Think That I Like Her,” “Smells Like Me,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Light Switch” and his current single “Left and Right [feat. Jung Kook of BTS], which has garnered over 400 million streams alone and stands as Puth’s most successful chart debut to date.

Puth has taken to TikTok to tease the final track before the release of the full album, “Charlie Be Quiet,” due this Friday, September 30. Pre-save that new track HERE.

Check out Puth’s list of tour dates below. To access the artist presale and find all full tour ticket details click HERE.



10/23/22 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/25/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/27/22 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Massey Hall

10/29/22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/31/22 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/3/22 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

11/7/22 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

11/9/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/28/22 – London, UK – London Coliseum

12/1/22 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

12/4/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theatre Carré

12/6/22 – Berlin, DE – Theater am Potsdamer Platz

Photo by Kenneth Cappello / Courtesy Atlantic Records