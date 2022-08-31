Cher Sparks Generation Debate by Responding to Dua Lipa Comparison

What singer reminds you of your childhood? Of your teen years? Of your life lately? As you read those questions, we’re almost certain that a singer or two—maybe a song or two—popped up in your memory.

Fortunately, singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack our lives—thousands and millions of lives depending on the popularity of the artist. It’s a cultural phenomenon that can also be a point of bonding for music fans. Recently, a Twitter thread about these popular artists amassed quite a lot of buzz when Cher herself chimed in on the discussion.

It all began when a fan tweeted side-by-side photos of Cher and Dua Lipa with the caption, “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.” That original tweet has since been deleted, but the subsequent tweets are still on the platform (as of this writing). To that first comparison, though, another user responded by saying, “So much truth in one Tweet” before tagging both Cher and Dua Lipa.

To this, Cher joined the conversation. “How many [years] are in a generation,” Cher said.

As if to say that she cannot be defined or limited by time, Cher’s counter sparked a flurry of additional responses. “People are not really understanding the cultural impact Cher had,” another Twitter user wrote. “Anyone can dress like Cher today, but it’s not the same thing as being the first one to break that ground. That was Cher.”

“I’m with Cher. I hate how quickly some media will crown a newbie [with] the accolades of a legend. They gotta stop. Cher is the Cher of any and all generations. Period,” wrote a different user. (For context, Dua Lipa is about 50 years younger than Cher.)

This debate, while intended to be friendly, is reminiscent of another discussion regarding “The King of Pop” title. That moniker was previously given to Michael Jackson by the public and has now been somewhat extended to Harry Styles. Read more about that debate HERE.

Ultimately, these conversations beg the question, when are legends made? And how do we identify them?

