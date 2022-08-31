Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan’s Summer Hit “Waves”

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s

American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel's across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends.

Right in the middle of filming the 16th season of American Idol in 2021, Luke Bryan had to take a temporary leave after testing positive for COVID-19 as former judge Paula Abdul joined judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to fill in for the country singer until he recovered.

Despite testing positive, Bryan decided to ride off the success of his previous album, Born Here Live Here Die Here—his sixth consecutive No. 1 album—by releasing a deluxe edition with six new singles, including the summer love song “Waves.”

Meaning of “Waves”

“‘Waves’ is a song about kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves,’” said Bryan in a statement around the release of the song. “’Waves’ is kind of a play on words, and I fell in love with the song the second I heard it.”

Written by Chase McGill, Ryan Hurd, and Zach Crowell, and produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens, “Waves” became an instant summer hit in 2021 even though Bryan couldn’t promote the singe in quarantine. The song eventually reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Love Story by the Water

Shot on the beach in Malibu, California, and directed by Dano Cerny (Halsey, The Roots, Elle King), the music video for “Waves” features scenes set around the ocean, including the love story of a couple from a young age to their older years, visually complementing the lyrics and meaning of the song.

It’s like the sun went down just to frame your face /Like they played that song just to see you sway / Like that old surf shop had you in mind / With what you got on, making those tan lines / It’s like the ocean knows we’re laying / On this beach tonight / It’s like the sand’s been waiting / For you to come alive ’cause

Beyond the “Waves”

For Bryan, releasing the deluxe edition of Born Here Live Here Die Here was more about getting as much music out to fans as possible.

“When I look at some of these songs that I’ve written [other than the 10 on the original release], I wrote ’em and they’re on my brain now, and it’s like, I don’t want to sit on ’em and hold ’em for a new project,” said Bryan. “I’ve got the songs that I love. I got the songs that I’m proud of that tell the story of where I’m at right now, and there’s no need for fans not to hear ’em right now.”

