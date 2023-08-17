Chvrches Announce Reissue of Debut Album

Chvrches have announced the reissue of their first studio album, The Bones of What You Believe. The project has been remastered by Gavin Lurssen. The band also dropped a previously unreleased track titled “Manhattan,” which will be featured on the rerelease of the band’s debut album.

The atmospheric new song is upbeat and poppy with an EDM influence. “Manhattan” will be one of four never-before-heard songs featured on the record’s rerelease. The 10th anniversary of The Bones of What You Believe will be available on October 13, and will also include several live recordings.

Chvrches member Iain Cook recently discussed “Manhattan” in a press statement. “In late summer 2011, Martin [Doherty] and I got together after having talked about doing so for a few years and started throwing down some synth-based ideas in my studio on the south side of Glasgow,” Cook said. “‘Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together.

“It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound,” Cook continued. “Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery—in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.”

Added Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry: “’Manhattan’ was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in,” she said. “It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with Chvrches and what our first album would end up sounding like. It’s fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it.”

Mayberry recently revealed that she will be embarking on her first solo world tour in September. “For a long time, I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything outside of CHVRCHES,” Mayberry wrote. “Since I was 15 years old, I have always, only, ever been in a band. I always wanted so badly to belong somewhere — to be one of the boys, and to fit in. But as I sail / stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own.”

(Photo: Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson / Grandstand Media)