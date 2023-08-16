Jay-Z’s Partnership with Brooklyn Public Library Has Caused Surge in Library Memberships

Earlier this summer, residents of Brooklyn, New York, noticed that lyrics from famous Jay-Z songs were written all over the front of the Brooklyn Public Library. Within the next couple of days, the BPL opened up their “Book of Hov” exhibit, celebrating the hometown hero’s contributions to the city and to hip-hop. Joining in the festivities for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, “The Book of Hov” displays “thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z’s professional life,” according to their website.

On top of this, the BPL also began to administer limited edition library cards for new members, which featured artwork from the album covers of Jay-Z’s solo LPs. Because of this, CNN reported on Tuesday (August 15) that the BPL has seen a whopping 14,000 new library accounts opened since “The Book of Hov” exhibit launched.

“The community’s enthusiastic response to this exhibition is a testament to Jay-Z’s immense impact,” Brooklyn Public Library president and CEO Linda E. Johnson said.

The day the exhibit first opened, July 14, DJ Khaled uttered a similar sentiment. Getting up to give a speech at a gala for the Shawn Carter Foundation, hours after the ribbon was cut for “The Book of Hov,” Khaled emphasized Jay-Z’s monstrous impact.

“Hov is the GOAT for a lot of reasons,” he said. “It would take many books to write the reason why, but for me, it’s to let you know that it’s possible. When I say possible, anything he puts his mind to he makes it happen and takes it to the higher heights… What I love about him the most is that he’s always there to help somebody. Come on, that’s Jay-Z – the best rapper to ever do it, entrepreneur, mogul, father, family man, friend, partner. It’s too many – that’s HOV did!”

“The Book of Hov” is currently supposed to remain open at the BPL through October, and the library continues to remind Brooklyn residents that new library cards are free to the public.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation