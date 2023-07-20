Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Unveils Debut Solo Tour

Lauren Mayberry is officially hitting the road as a solo act. The singer shared the news on social media. She stressed that she isn’t leaving Chvrches, who will celebrate their 10th year anniversary later this year.

Chvrches released their fourth album, Screen Violence, in 2021. The band was formed in 2011, consisting of Martin Doherty, Iain Cook, and Mayberry, with their debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, in 2013. The group is known for its unique, uplifting synth-electronic pop sounds.

Mayberry went on to give an explanation to her fans, thanking them for their support throughout the years. “This year is the 10th anniversary of the first CHVRCHES album. I met Iain and Martin when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible. Thank you to every person who has been a part of that, she wrote.

“I am so proud of all the chapters our band has been able to have and I am so grateful to my bandmates for taking me on that journey with them. We are all confident that the CHVRCHES story has many more pages yet to be written.

“For now, though, I am excited / terrified / bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon. For a long time, I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything outside of CHVRCHES. Since I was 15 years old, I have always, only, ever been in a band. I always wanted so badly to belong somewhere — to be one of the boys, and to fit in. But as I sail / stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own.”

She concluded her message by thanking her followers for allowing her to branch out as a solo artist, noting that tickets would go on sale Friday (July 21) in the U.S. and Monday in Europe. “I guess here we fu**ing go?!,” she added.

Mayberry’s upcoming tour is set to begin in Washington DC, on September 4th and will run until the end of October in Europe.

Tour Dates Below:

Sept. 04 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Sept. 16 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept. 8 Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Sept. 20 Toronto, Ontario – Horseshoe Tavern

Sept. 22 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Sept. 23 Urbana, IL – Pygmalion

Sept. 25 Seattle, WA – Neumos

Sept. 26 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Sept. 28 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Sept. 29 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour



Oct.05 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor

Oct. 06 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute 3

Oct. 08 Manchester, England – Gorilla

Oct. 09 London, England – Scala

Oct. 11 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz

Oct. 12 Berlin, Germany – Lido

Oct. 13 Munich, Germany – Strom

Oct. 15 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

Oct. 16 Cologne, Germany – Luxor

Oct. 17 Prague, Czech Republic – Rock Cafe

Oct. 19 Vienna, Austria – Flex

Oct. 21 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

Oct. 22 Milan, Italy – Magnolia

Oct. 24 Barcelona, Spain – La Nau

Oct. 25 Madrid, Spain – Sala Capernico

(Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )