Blackpink to End World Tour with Two Shows in Seoul

Blackpink is returning to its home country for the final shows of its 2023 Born Pink World Tour. On Wednesday (August 16), the four-member band of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa announced that they will close out the tour with two shows in Seoul, the capital city of their native South Korea, on September 16 and 17. Tickets for the shows that have been dubbed “Finale” will go on sale on August 29 at 8 p.m. KST.

It’ll be a full circle moment, as the tour kicked off with back-to-back shows at KSPO Dome in Seoul in October 2022. Blackpink has since been traversing across the world with shows in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The final North American show takes place on August 26 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

“A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment said in a prior statement about the tour. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

The tour is in support of the group’s latest album, Born Pink, which was released in September 2022. It features singles “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” both of which reached the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. Born Pink debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Blackpink the first female Korean pop group to achieve the feat. It also reached No. 1 in South Korea, the United Kingdom and other countries around the world.

Blackpink previously had a hit when they teamed up with Selena Gomez on “Ice Cream” from their 2020 debut album, The Album. The song debuted and reached its peak of No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. They also collaborated with Lady Gaga on “Sour Candy” which was featured on Gaga’s 2020 album, Chromatica.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella