CMT Awards Adds Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion, and Black Pumas to Performer Lineup

CMT has added on Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood to its performer lineup for the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the fan-voted country music award show will broadcast live on April 11 and air on CBS and Paramount Plus.

As part of the added performances, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas will team up for a world premiere collaboration, while Old Dominion and Carrie Underwood will deliver a new performance from the Resorts World Theatre, the home of Underwood’s Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

Carrie Underwood (Photo: Jeremy-Cowart)

The final nominees for the fan-voted Video of the Year include Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You,” Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi,” “half of my hometown” by Kelsea Ballerini, featuring Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All,” Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can” and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never.”

On the morning of April 11, the six nominees will be narrowed down to the top three, while voting continues throughout the live show with the winner revealed at the end of the night.

To date, Underwood has won the most CMT Music Awards with 23 wins. This year, she is up for two awards for her “If I Didn’t Love You” collaboration with Jason Aldean.

Black Pumas (Photo: Jody Domingue)

All four artists join a growing list of CMT performers throughout the ceremony, including co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, and more.

Kacey Musgraves will also introduced The Judds for their first televised performance together on an awards show in 20 years.

Photo: Mickey Guyton (Phylicia J.L. Munn); Old Dominion (Mason Allen)