Coldplay Share Out of This World Video For “Biutyful,” Featuring Puppet Band The Wierdos

Coldplay released a music video for their latest single, “Biutyful,” Wednesday morning (July 6)—and it’s a doozy.

The visual was made in collaboration with the latest signee to Atlantic Records, The Weirdos—who also happens to be a group of Muppet-Esque puppets.

The act’s lead singer, Angel Moon, duets with Chris Martin on the song singing, I hope that you get everything you want in this biutyful life/ Change for your pocket, someone for the night/ I hope they name you a rocket and take you for a ride for free / And if they tell you you’re nothin’, maybe you’d explain/ To me you’re the summer sun after the rain/ And you were there when I needed something for the pain, you see.

The video sees the puppet group getting snubbed all around town for not being human. Despite their outsider status, the group bands together, eventually finding their break-out success and becoming the “most popular band on earth.” Watch the video below.

“Biutyful” follows fellow singles “Higher Power,” “My Universe” with BTS, and the Selena Gomez-assisted “Let Somebody Go” off Coldplay’s ninth studio album Music of the Spheres.

Coldplay is currently on a world tour to promote the album with Angel Moon herself popping up around the set in support of the collaboration. The tour continues to be a major success for the group, well surpassing the $1 billion mark in career tour earnings. Coldplay is just the eleventh act to reach the milestone.

Photo by James Marcus Haney / Atlantic Records