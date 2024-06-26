Conspiracy Theories, Aliens, and Trees: Kacey Musgraves Reminisces About Her First Time Smoking With Willie Nelson

Kacey Musgraves‘ sophomore album, Pageant Material, turned 9 years old recently—released June 23, 2015—and she’s honoring the milestone by remembering a special 2014 tour prior to the album’s release. With an Instagram post, she reminisced about being on tour with Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss, smoking with Willie for the first time, and eventually recording a song with him.

She recently posted a series of photos from the music video for “Are You Sure,” the cover she did of a Nelson deep cut with Willie Nelson himself. In the photos and videos, which are dreamy and hazy in a vintage style, glittery and cowgirly and indicative of Kacey Musgraves’ early aesthetic, Musgraves and Nelson share a tequila shot and pose together on set, looking like they’ve been friends for years. Musgraves included a lengthy caption detailing how the cover of “Are You Sure” came to be.

“In honor of Pageant Material,” she began, “It was 2014 and the first time I ever smoked with Willie. I was on the road opening for he and Alison Krauss (what a f—ing tour) and he had us up on his bus for some coffee and smoke before he started his set. We talked about all kinds of things.. our light-up western suits, conspiracy theories, aliens, his early job of cuttin’ trees down in East Texas, the history of hemp growth in the United States, and old songs.”

Kacey Musgraves Shares Story of How Her First Willie Nelson Collaboration Came To Be

She continued, “I asked him ‘Hey, do you ever play ‘Are You Sure’?’ He exhaled a big puff and blinked and said ‘Are you sure this is where you wanna be?’, looking surprised I knew such a deep cut then pulled his guitar from magically out of nowhere. I was officially on another planet at this point, hanging onto the fabric of time, barely able to cognize reality and form words but I managed to eek out a ‘yes’.

“He started strumming. We started singing. And he said ‘I’ll record this one with ya if you want..’ Next thing I know we’re in Austin and filming the video,” Musgraves explained, “and he’s wearing a western suit I picked out and obliging me with a tequila shot.”

She concluded with, “It’s a good thing there is visual record of this moment in my life – otherwise I wouldn’t believe that it wasn’t just some hazy, sparkly, pipe dream that never actually happened.”

Kacey Musgraves has since given up weed, but her friendship with Willie Nelson seemingly remains strong. She signed off her post with a simple, “Cheers,” tagging Willie in the post.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images