Watch Kacey Musgraves Cover This Dreamy Fleetwood Mac Classic

Kacey Musgraves is never short on original material. Her sixth studio album Deeper Well is sparse only in sound, boasting 14 brand-new tracks. Still, many longtime fans would agree the “Golden Hour” singer has a knack for covers. Fans recently went crazy over her rendition of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.” The native Texan has the uncanny ability to make songs completely her own while still honoring the original. And that’s exactly what Musgraves did during a recent performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

‘So Good:’ Fans Praise Kacey Musgraves For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Kacey Musgraves recently headlined a private event at the Texas Children’s Hospital in her native state’s capital. She treated audience members to her newest hits, along with classics like 2013’s “Merry Go Round.” Then, Musgraves gave them her own version of “Dreams.”

Kacey Musgraves last night at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac ✨

Vide by Gabrielle Mae pic.twitter.com/PTWBlUJgnf — 🇲🇽 Kacey Musgraves México (@spaceykaceymx) April 6, 2024

Stevie Nicks wrote “Dreams” in 10 minutes. The song was part of Fleetwood Mac’s definitive 1977 album Rumors and recently experienced a resurgence thanks to TikTok.

A video of Musgraves’ performance has fans begging for a “Dreams” cover. “@KaceyMusgraves next spotify single cover pls,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “I need an hq of this to put on repeat.”

In the meantime, fans will have to settle for watching this Austin City Limits Fest 2022 clip on repeat.

Kacey Says Writing Happy Lyrics Is ‘A Fun Challenge’

Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well sees the country artist finding her Zen after 2021’s post-divorce record star-crossed. She recently spoke with BBC about exploring the belief that not all quality art must come from a place of mental anguish.

“I think, as musicians, we’re sold this lie that we have to suffer to create good art and that’s such a farce,” Musgraves said. “It’s dangerous, too, because it means that a lot of people hold on to their suffering far longer than they should. They’re scared that if they let go of it, they’re not going to create decent art – but suffering is just one colour on the wheel.”

Musgraves has certainly shown she knows how to use every color in her songwriting.

