Smashing Pumpkins, PJ Harvey to Play Montreux Jazz Festival: How To Get Tickets

Montreux Jazz Festival has been held annually for decades in the beautiful resort town on Montreux, Switzerland. The fest draws in nearly a quarter million visitors every year, and the multi-genre fest has evolved beyond just jazz music. And this year’s lineup is particularly attractive.

Sting, Massive Attack, PJ Harvey, Duran Duran, Raye, Janelle Monae, and Kraftwerk are just a few big names that will perform during the massive European music festival. Additional artists will include Smashing Pumpkins, Deep Purple, Dionne Warwick, Laufey, Jungle, Lenny Kravitz, Alice Cooper, Andre 3000, Air, and many more! There will certainly be something for everyone at this legendary festival. And if you want to get your hands on tickets, we can help.

Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 will take place from July 5 through July 20 in Montreux, Switzerland below Place du Marché on Lake Geneva. If you want to see a specific band or artist perform, you might have some luck deciphering the festival’s programme via the festival website.

The main spot to score festival passes will be the fest’s website, though it might be a bit difficult to navigate even with the English setting in place. The official presale event for the festival started on April 18 and has since ended. General on-sale begins today, April 19, at 12:00 pm local.

If you can’t find tickets through the festival website, or if tickets have already sold out, we recommend checking Viagogo. Viagogo is our top pick for international festivals and concerts alike, and you might just find a good deal for passes to Montreux Jazz Festival. If all else fails, check Stubhub to see what’s available.

July 5 – 20 – Montreux, Switzerland – Near the Place du Marché on Lake Geneva

