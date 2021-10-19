Country Star Travis Tritt Cancels Upcoming Shows Requiring COVID Vaccinations, Negative Tests or Masks

On Monday (October 18), country star Travis Tritt took a stand against mandated COVID-19 vaccines, masks, and negative tests for his upcoming live shows and cancelled any gigs on his calendar that required them.

The multi-platinum artist announced that he will not show up and play at any venue that requires proof of COVID vaccination, negative testing, or mask mandate. As such, Tritt’s shows in Muncie, Indiana (October 23); Philadelphia, Mississippi (November 6); Peoria, Illinois (November 11); and Louisville, Kentucky (November 13) are all kaput.

Elucidating his decision-making, Tritt said in a statement: “I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.”

He added: “I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can.”

On Thursday (Oct. 21), the 58-year-old Tritt will perform in Troy, Ohio, and on Friday (Oct. 22), he will be in Shipshewana, Indiana. For a full list of upcoming tour dates, click here.

In March, the Marietta, Georgia-born Tritt released his latest single, “Smoke In A Bar,” his first new song in years. Read about the release here and check out the song below.

Photo by Jeremy Cowart