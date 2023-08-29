Covers and Collabs: 8 Unexpected and Unforgettable Pop Song Partnerships

One of the many words we can use to describe music is ‘dynamic.’ The realm of music features different genres, vocal ranges, varied instrumental riffs, production styles, and more. This fluidity has made pushing boundaries with unexpected and unforgettable genre collaborations possible.

Pop music is constantly evolving as artists from different backgrounds fuse their styles with the genre, resulting in a seamless magical blend. There’s more to this genre medley than Ariana Grande and Andrea Bocelli belting out an Italian ballad or Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing a mix of country and pop. It transcends into pop being mixed with rock, R&B, Latin music, and even hip-hop.

Below, we delve into eight iconic pop song partnerships that have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

1. Eminem ft. Elton John – “Stan”

“Stan” was one collaboration for the history books, as it marked a pivotal point of convergence for two generations. Elton John’s music career in rock, pop, and blues started as early as the ’60s while American Rapper Eminem’s music career in hip-hop began in the early ’90s. “Stan” was initially released in 2000 as the third single from Eminem’s third studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP, and it peaked at No. 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2001, at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, Eminem performed the song with British pop rock legend—Sir Elton John. It was a hit, as fans of both generations and fans of both genres praised the partnership.

2. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett – Cheek to Cheek

The pairing of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett may have seemed unlikely, but their album Cheek to Cheek surprised and delighted fans. The album was the first collaboration between the eccentric pop performer, Lady Gaga, and jazz legend, Tony Bennett. “Anything Goes” and “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love” were two pre-released singles from the album that peaked at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Jazz Digital Songs Chart in the U.S.

Their harmonious fusion of Gaga’s contemporary style with Bennett’s timeless jazz produced a masterpiece. Upon its release, Cheek to Cheek garnered predominantly positive reviews from critics who lauded the exceptional vocal synergy between Bennett and Gaga. The album won the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

3. Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran – “Perfect Duet”

Fans were treated to a soulful remix of Ed Sheeran’s ballad “Perfect”, and this time, it featured the legendary R&B and Pop artist, Beyonce. This version had Ed singing the first verse, while Beyonce sang the second stanza, and the duo made the final chorus a duet. Their voices complemented each other flawlessly, resulting in a chart-topping hit that showcased their remarkable chemistry.

4. Rihanna and Kanye West ft. Paul McCartney – “FourFiveSeconds”

In an unexpected collaboration, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney joined forces for a catchy track—“FourFiveSeconds.” The song was released in January 2015, and it was a fusion of McCartney’s Rock instruments, Kanye’s contemporary singing style, and Rihanna’s unique Pop vocals. After release, the song peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since been covered by different artists including Drake and James Bay.

5. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – “Despacito (Remix)”

The 2017 summer was one to remember. “Despacito,” a reggaeton and Latin pop song, took the world by storm. In a blink, remixes followed, but to fans, the most iconic one was the April version that featured Justin Bieber. It was a fusion of Pop, Reggae, and Luis Fonsi’s soulful vocals.

Although it was Bieber’s first time singing in Spanish, he was able to accomplish this feat with the help of Colombian musician Juan Felipe Samper, according to El Espanol. The song peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Latin Songs (Billboard) chart.

6. Alicia Keys and Jack White – “Another Way to Die”

The 2008 James Bond film, Quantum of Solace, featured a theme song by R&B singer Alicia Keys and rock artist Jack White. The song was released as a single in the US in September 2008 and is the first duet in the James Bond film series.

At the Satellite Awards in 2008, the song won Best Original Song while also getting nominated for Best Song at the 2008 Critics’ Choice Awards. After peaking at No. 26 on the UK Singles Chart, it also became Keys’ first chart-topper in Finland. The video game, Guitar Hero World Tour, made it their theme song (per IGN), while the instrumental version of the song was used in a Coca-Cola advert.

7. Shakira and Wyclef Jean – “Hips Don’t Lie“

“Hips Don’t Lie” marked a significant time in history—when every young girl wanted to belly dance and twist like Shakira. The Latin pop and reggaeton track by Colombian singer Shakira and Haitian Rapper Wyclef Jean was a hit in the 2000s. It earned the People’s Choice Award and an MTV Video Music Award.

The song became No. 1 in 17 countries, including on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. By 2017, the song had garnered over 13 million downloads, securing its place as one of the best-selling singles of all time (SonyATV). In 2020, still retaining its iconic status, Shakira performed it as part of her medley during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, where she headlined alongside Jennifer Lopez. The performance went viral as many people took to their social media accounts to recreate the dance performance.

8. Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar – “Bad Blood Remix”

In 2014, Taylor Swift released “Bad Blood,” along with a star-studded music video, as part of her fifth studio album, 1989. For the remix version, Swift made an unexpected collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. The song started with the iconic intro from the original track, Cuz Baby now we got bad b lood, followed by rap verses by Lamar and Swift handling the song’s hook.

Photo by Kevin Mazur for Getty Images