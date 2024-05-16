4 of the Best ACM Awards Collaborations Ever

The biggest singers and rising stars in country music have been given a platform to perform by the ACM Awards for many years. The decades-running award ceremony is where the best in country music get to show off their skills live. And those performances often involve heartfelt duets. Let’s look at four exceptional ACM Awards collabs that are still remembered years after!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Carrie Underwood + Steven Tyler

Rock and country are two sides of the same musical genre coin in many ways. It’s why genre-blending these two music styles usually works out well. One great example of this is Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood’s ACM Awards collab from back in 2011. The energy was palpable, Underwood’s country twang was twangin’, and Tyler’s rock-and-roll flair made the performance a truly great one. The two performed the Aerosmith song “Walk This Way” and Underwood’s “Undo It” together.

2. Ray Charles + George Jones

This classic 1984 performance at the 20th annual ACM Awards was one of the most iconic in the ceremony’s history. Blues legend Ray Charles and country legend George Jones took to the stage for an absolutely unforgettable duet. The two performed Charles’ song “Friendship” and Jones’ song “We Didn’t See A Thing”.

3. Jelly Roll + Lainey Wilson

Well, 2023 was a great year for Jelly Roll. He took home a few awards from the ACM ceremony that year, but not before taking to the stage to perform a duet with country star Lainey Wilson. The performance was a bit of a surprise, and a welcomed one. The two performed their collaborative song “Save Me” and showed the world what the new generation of country music performers can do.

4. Stevie Nicks + Lady A

Now this was a match made in heaven. Beloved folk-rock singer Stevie Nicks worked with Lady A (you know, the four-time ACM Vocal Group of the Year winners) back in 2014 for a stunning performance at the 50th annual ACM Awards. The performance included a rendition of Lady A’s popular song “Golden” with the legendary Fleetwood Mac song “Rhiannon.”

Photo by Omar Vega

