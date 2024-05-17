Reba McEntire Pulls Out All the Stops for Explosive ACM Awards Closeout Performance—and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Reba McEntire took a little break from her hosting duties at the ACM Awards to perform her newest single, “I Can’t,” closing out the show with an explosive performance. Recently, she revealed that the performance was a “big production,” and McEntire certainly delivered.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dressed in sequins, she opened the show alone on a platform. She was quickly joined by a choir of background singers who accompanied her beautifully. Real fire erupted behind her, then pyrotechnics, creating an explosive ambiance as McEntire mean-mugged the camera. The song is notably intense, and this performance turned it up to 11. She also announced that she’ll be back to host the 60th ACM Awards next year.

Before the show, McEntire spoke about the performance, and gushed over her outfit for the night. “I just saw my outfit yesterday. It’s absolutely gorgeous. I can’t wait to have it. So, I’m really excited about it,” she shared. She also explained that her new single is a departure from her previous work.

“It’s a little different from anything I’ve done in a while,” she said. “So I hope everybody enjoys it.” Fans couldn’t get enough on social media, with one writing, “If you want something done right, do it yourself. Reba McEntire just showed everyone exactly why she remains a force to be reckoned with after 50 Years in the business.”

[RELATED: How to Watch the 2024 ACM Awards With Host Reba McEntire, Featuring Special Toby Keith Tribute & More]

Reba McEntire is Returning to Scripted TV Following ‘The Voice’ Ending and ACM Awards Hosting

This ACM Awards show marks Reba McEntire’s 17th time hosting, and almost 30 years since she won Entertainer of the Year. Not only is she hitting those milestones, but she’s also making her long-awaited return to scripted television with her new sitcom Happy’s Place.

McEntire recently revealed that she’ll also be singing the theme song for this new show, much like she did for her previous series Reba. She is also bringing the same producers, writers, and showrunner from Reba to Happy’s Place, as well as former co-star Melissa Peterman. The show also stars McEntire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, McEntire shared how much fun she’s been having filming the show. “I love all genres of entertainment, but the sitcoms are just so much fun because it’s a brand new script every week, and you’re just having fun,” she shared. “It’s really hard memorizing all the dialogue you have to do, but … it ain’t my first rodeo. I do love it. It’s just playtime. We have a blast with it.”

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage