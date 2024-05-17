Morgan Wallen ACM Awards Troll Sends Social Media into a Tailspin

Country hitmaker Morgan Wallen scored an impressive six nominations at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. But those aren’t the only headlines Wallen has made in 2024. Wallen is currently facing multiple felony charges stemming from an April incident at Eric Church’s Nashville bar. And if Wallen fans thought the biggest night in country music would go on without taking a playful jab at the “Last Night” singer, they were wrong.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Morgan Wallen Just Got Blasted”

Thursday (May 16) kicked off the 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Country firebrand Ashley McBryde joined “Schitt’s Creek” actor Noah Reid onstage to present the Single of the Year award. Wallen was among the nominees for his No. 1 hit, “Last Night.”

[RELATED: 2024 ACM Awards Winners – The Full List]

Reid and the “One Night Standard” singer then launched into a parody mashup of the nominated songs. To the tune of “Last Night,” Reid referenced Wallen’s chair-throwing incident at Eric Church’s Chief’s bar.

McBryde strummed her ukulele as Reid crooned, Last night after some alcohol / a chair right over there and he’s starting to piss me off / He told me that I threw it at somebody I never met / and my publicist keeps telling me this ain’t over yet.

“You should smile in your mugshot,” McBryde quipped, referring to Wallen’s grinning booking photo.

Social media users couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing. “Omg! The Schitt’s Creek guy for the win!” an Indianapolis radio station posted on X/Twitter. “Sorry @MorganWallen.”

Morgan Wallen just got blasted! #acm — lee (@leeamanda002) May 17, 2024

Angry Wallen Fans Blast ACM Awards

Aside from his six nominations, the parody was the only time fans heard Wallen’s name mentioned that night. Rapper Post Malone even performed “I Had Some Help,” his chart-topping collab with the “Cowgirls” singer. There was no sign of Wallen, however—onstage or in the audience.

“@MorganWallen robbed again.” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Last award show I watch.”

Should have been Morgan Wallen! The ACM’s are a joke! — Realtor TAMI BEHLER (@TamiBehler) May 17, 2024

Featured image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach