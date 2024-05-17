Chris Stapleton Takes the ACM Awards Stage with a Special Guest for Breathtaking “Think I’m In Love With You” Performance

Chris Stapleton took the stage at the ACM Awards tonight to perform “Think I’m In Love With You.” The performance opened with surprise guest Dua Lipa gorgeously taking center stage. Stapleton employed his expert guitar playing and also included backing strings. The performance was electric and soulful, bringing a great vibe to the midpoint of the show.

Stapleton also won one of the first awards of the night in a segment of the show that was not broadcast. According to a press release, Stapleton—reigning Entertainer of the Year—was bestowed the ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award. Stapleton won over Zach Bryan, ERNEST, HARDY, and Morgan Wallen. Additionally, he won Male Artist of the Year before his performance as well.

With the release of his most recent album, Higher, which featured the successful lead single “White Horse,” Stapleton definitely earned this award. He is also up for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Chris Stapleton Performs with The War and Treaty on Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show

Chris Stapleton has taken The War and Treaty on tour recently, with the husband and wife duo previously praising Stapleton for his soulful vocals and manner while on the road. In advance of the ACM Awards, the three artists appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show to perform “Loving You On My Mind” together.

Fans flocked to the comments of the YouTube video to share their thoughts about the amazing duet. One fan wrote, “I have played [this video] all day every chance I got today. It really touched my heart. It really made me feel better. I would love for them to record a song together. It would be totally awesome.”

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images