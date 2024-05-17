Parker McCollum Burns It Down at ACM Awards With Blazing Performance

Parker McCollum is having a “Hell of a Year.” The multi-platinum singer kicked off his Burn It Down Tour in January and is still going strong. The tour’s namesake track — off his 2023 album Never Enough — gave the Texan his fourth No. 1 single and scored two Academy of Country Music Award nods. And during Thursday’s (May 16) ACM Awards ceremony, McCollum positively lit up the stage at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Videos by American Songwriter

Parker McCollum Sizzles With ACM Performance of “Burn It Down”

Even seated, McCollum fired up the crowd as he sang, Every sliver of hope / Everything I know / Pile it up right now.

McCollum’s scorching heartbreak landed him an ACM nomination for Single of the Year. It also scored a nod in the ACM Visual Media of the Year category.

However, McCollum told Country Now that he wasn’t too concerned with hardware. “I’m telling you, just attending these awards is my win,” 2022’s New Male Artist of the Year said.

He added, “Being thought of in the respects of Reba and Lainey and Randy Travis, I mean, if they feel like I’m talented enough and deserving to be here and walk the same halls as them, that’s the win for me.”

McCollum admitted “you want to win them all.” Still, he preferred to focus on the company he was keeping. “No question and not blowing smoke, but just being thought of in the respects of so much talent in this building, that’s what I hang my hat on,” he said.

So What’s Next?

McCollum recently announced plans to extend his Burn It Down Tour through the end of October. However, the dad-to-be managed to make a little time for the King of Country Music.

On June 15, McCollum will join George Strait at the 71-year-old country’s legend’s first-ever concert at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Initially, McCollum had a College Station concert slated for August. However, the “Like a Cowboy” singer announced in January that “unforeseen circumstances” had forced him to cancel.

In March, those fans learned the true nature of those “unforeseen circumstances.”

“When the King calls, there’s nothing you can do but pick up,” McCollum said.

Featured images by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images