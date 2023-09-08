Crossover Hits: 5 Country Songs That Made Waves Beyond the Genre in the 1990s

Country music can be an isolated genre; people either love or hate it, and most country songs stay solidly in their lane. However, now and then, there comes a country song that manages to cross genre lines and gain almost universal appeal. Some do it by blending country with genres such as rock or pop; others become popular because they are just that catchy. These five country songs made waves in the 1990s, topping charts across the board and even around the world.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Don’t Take The Girl” — Tim McGraw, 1994

Tim McGraw’s emotional ballad “Don’t Take The Girl” made waves beyond the country genre in 1994. The song, released as a single from his second studio album, was McGraw’s first significant hit. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would later receive two platinum certifications and a legacy as one of the best country songs of the decade.

“Don’t Take The Girl” is a tear-jerking song about a relationship between a boy named Johnny and an unnamed girl. The story begins when they are children, and Johnny does not want to take her fishing with him. Later, as teenagers, they go on a date, are held at gunpoint, and he defends her from a mugger. Finally, when she delivers their first child and experiences complications, he prays for her to be spared.

2. “This Kiss” — Faith Hill, 1998

Faith Hill’s “This Kiss” is so widely known that it’s easy to forget it was even a country song. The track was popular worldwide, placing in the Top 20 in Australia, Austria, Scotland, Canada, and the UK. In the United States, “This Kiss” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs, No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary Charts.

The track also earned Hill two Grammy nominations. Though she lost out to fellow ’90s country superstar Shania Twain, Hill earned three Grammy Awards for her album Breathe the following year. “This Kiss” undoubtedly gave her the launchboard into her success as one of the most successful country stars of all time.

3. “How Do I Live” — LeAnn Rimes, 1997

When LeAnn Rimes released “How Do I Live” in 1997, it broke a record on the charts—one that wouldn’t be outdone until 11 years later. “How Do I Live” spent 69 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, only losing its spot to Jason Mraz’ “I’m Yours” in 2009. Its worldwide success led to the song’s classification as one of the biggest songs of the 1990s.

Unbelievably, Rimes was only 14 years old when she recorded “How Do I Live”—so young that her recording was rejected for the soundtrack of Con-Air, even though Dianne Warren had written it with her in mind. With one Grammy Award under her belt already, Rimes released her version independently and became a worldwide smash hit.

4. “Achy Breaky Heart” — Billy Ray Cyrus, 1992

“Achy Breaky Heart” was first recorded by the Marcy Brothers in 1991. But it wasn’t until a year later, when up-and-comer Billy Ray Cyrus released it as his debut single, that it became a significant hit. Unlike many crossover hits, the track had little “genre-bending”; it was a decidedly country track that led to a line-dancing craze. Despite this, it was popular across charts.

“Achy Breaky Heart” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs charts and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has become a controversial legend, earning love and hate from all sides. Nevertheless, it was Cyrus’ biggest hit until 27 years later when he released “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X.

5. “You’re Still The One” — Shania Twain, 1997

Shania Twain was the country crossover queen of the ’90s in many ways. The decade brought her chart-topping successes such as “From This Moment On,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” But none of these can compare to the success of her 1997 single “You’re Still The One.” Combining elements of both country and pop, the emotional ballad was written as a love song for Twain’s husband, Robert Lange.

“You’re Still The One” earned four Grammy nominations, winning two. It topped the Country Song Charts, Adult Contemporary Charts, and the Billboard Hot 100. Twain would also receive multiple platinum certifications for the song, which has been listed as one of the best songs of the 20th century.

Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM