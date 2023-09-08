Zach Bryan Addresses Arrest: “I Was Out of Line”

Buzzed-about country star Zach Bryan is speaking out about his reported arrest in Oklahoma on Thursday (September 7). According to Rolling Stone, the hit singer/songwriter was reportedly taken into custody on charges of “obstruction of investigation” and released on bond shortly after.

Bryan shared a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, less than an hour after news of his arrest first broke.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” he writes. “Emotions got the best of me, and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me, and I apologize.”

The 27-year-old country artist also acknowledged an image reported to be Bryan that was published online by TMZ and credited to the Craig County Sheriff’s Department.

“They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he continues. “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys, and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

The initial online response to Bryan’s statement has been overwhelmingly supportive, reiterating his fanbase’s deep dedication and support.

The Oklahoma native’s self-titled fourth studio album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last month. Earlier this week, the high demand for tickets to Bryan’s recently announced 2024 headlining tour caused delays and increased pricing tiers on Ticketmaster.

No other specific details regarding his arrest have been made available. Bryan’s representative did not respond to American Songwriter’s request for comment prior to this article’s publishing.

