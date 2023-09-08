30A Songwriters Festival Unveils 2024 Headliners

30A Songwriters Festival has announced its lineup for its 15-year anniversary event. Jeff Tweedy, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Rosanne Cash and KT Tunstall are set to headline the festival, which runs January 12-15, 2024, along Highway 30A in South Walton, Florida.

Additional songwriters set to return and perform two shows at the festival include Rodney Crowell, John Oates, Steve Earle, Matthew Sweet, Mindy Smith, Drivin N Cryin, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Parker Millsap, Peter Yarrow, David Ryan Harris, Shawn Mullins, Robyn Hitchcock, John Fullbright, Black Opry Revue, Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill. Also scheduled to host a pair of sets are Jeffrey Steele, David Lowery, Emerson Hart, The Rev. Shawn Amos & the Brotherhood, Mary Gauthier, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Will Hoge, Chuck Prophet, Florence Dore, Dan Bern and Abe Partridge.

“We are thrilled to host Elvis Costello in January 2024,” said Russell Carter, President of Russell Carter Artist Management and Festival Co-Producer, in a press release. “Most artists who break commercially do so after many years of hard development work. Elvis Costello flat out burst on the international scene with his debut album My Aim is True. Seemingly out of nowhere he appeared on Saturday Night Live with a name borrowed from Presley and looks apprehended from Buddy Holly.

“He proceeded to rage like the British punk and pub rocker that he was,” Carter continued. “His debut record demonstrated a melodic sense on par with Lennon & McCartney and a lyrical and poetic prowess comparable to Dylan. Over several decades of album releases, Elvis has recorded amazing songs encompassing R&B, country, jazz, baroque pop, Tin Pan Alley and classical music. It is with tremendous pride that we introduce Elvis Costello, one of my very favorite artists and one of our generation’s greatest songwriters, to the 30A Songwriters Festival.”

First-time 30A Songwriters Festival performers feature Kelly Willis, Shannon Whitworth and Woddy Platt, Sunny War, Chapel Hart, John Muq, Jack Barksdale, The Pink Stones, David Childers, Megan Burtt, Rachael Kilgour, Pete Francis, Derek and Katelyn Drye, Matthew Killough, Mike Kinnebrew, Caitlin Cannon and Baylee Littrell.

More than 100 additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Also on this year’s bill are Garrison Starr, Gurufish, Will Kimbrough, Kim Richey, Paul McDonald, Brendan Abernathy, Charlie Mars, Dan Navarro, Mary Bragg, Eliot Bronson, Pat Byrne, Robby Hecht, The Kennedys, Brian White, Karyn Williams, Diane Durrett, The Rough & Tumble, Becky Warren, The Tall Pines, Levi Lowrey and Cat Ridgeway. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the festival website HERE.

