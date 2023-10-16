6 Country and Americana Icons Who Never Had a No. 1 Hit

Music charts can be complicated—in theory, they show a song’s popularity by tracking physical sales, airplay, streaming, and digital sales. But even with these careful measurements, it sometimes happens that successful, award-winning artists never achieve a No. 1 hit. Some have even racked up multiple Grammy wins but have never topped the charts! These country and Americana artists have had hugely successful careers, but believe it or not, they’ve never hit that coveted No. 1.

1. Don Henley

Let’s be clear—country rock great Don Henley has had several No. 1 hits as a member of the Eagles. But his solo career, despite being successful, never produced a song that topped the charts. The Eagles split up in 1980, and Henley embarked on a solo career, which, like his music with the Eagles, straddled the genre line between country and rock music. The biggest hit of his solo career was 1982’s “Dirty Laundry,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Amazingly, Henley has had a wildly successful career as a solo artist, even winning multiple Grammy Awards, but has never had a song hit No. 1 on the country or pop charts.

2. Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival is widely considered one of the pioneering bands of country rock and swamp rock, radically changing the music scene when they formed in the late 1960s. Sometimes classified as classic rock, CCR was an early band to blur the lines between mainstream and country/bluegrass genres. Yet despite their many career successes—including appearing at Woodstock in 1969 and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993—the band never had a single climb to No. 1 on the charts. However, they had multiple No. 2 hits, including “Bad Moon Rising,” which earned them their only No. 1 hit on the U.K. charts.

3. Chet Atkins

Chet Atkins was one of the most influential musicians of the early country scene, rising to prominence in the 1940s. He was a skilled guitar player who helped bring country music into the mainstream, resulting in the Nashville sound. Atkins was a prolific musician, releasing 88 solo albums and collaborating with countless country musicians. At the end of his career, he was even inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in addition to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Yet despite all these accolades and more, Atkins never had a No. 1 hit—even after having won many Grammy Awards throughout his long career.

4. Alison Krauss

It seems incredible that country-bluegrass superstar Alison Krauss has never had a song hit the top spot on the country charts. Krauss’ long and impressive career made her the record holder for Grammy Awards won by a female artist until she was finally surpassed by Beyoncé. One of her most successful hits was her 1995 cover of “When You Say Nothing at All,” which peaked at No. 3 on the country charts. However, she did receive a featured artist credit on Kenny Rogers’ 1999 song “Buy Me a Rose,” which peaked at No. 1—but that’s as close as Krauss has gotten to topping the charts.

5. Kid Rock

Kid Rock has been highly influential on the country scene, becoming one of the earliest and most popular country rap artists. Later, he moved toward country rock, continuing his influence as an artist who could combine genres seemingly without effort. He has been nominated for several Grammy Awards and won various other awards. Yet despite having songs climb to No. 1 outside the U.S., Kid Rock has never topped the country charts. His biggest hits include “Picture,” his 2002 duet with Sheryl Crow, which peaked at No. 21, and “All Summer Long,” which climbed to No. 4.

6. Pistol Annies

Country trio Pistol Annies have serious star power in their ranks, consisting of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley, and Ashley Monroe. They’ve become widely known for their high-energy country songs performed in tight three-part harmony—with plenty of classic country girl attitude. But although the trio has made waves on the country scene, they’ve never managed to produce a chart-topping hit. However, they have come close: their third album, Interstate Gospel, debuted at No. 1 on the Country Albums chart, and they featured on Blake Shelton’s No. 1 song “Boys ‘Round Here” in 2013.

