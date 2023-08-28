4 LeAnn Rimes Songs Every ’90s Country Fan Knows By Heart

Although the 1990s ushered in a long list of new artists into the country music mainstream, LeAnn Rimes quickly became one of the genre’s most celebrated rising artists. Her debut single, “Blue,” recorded when she was just 13, earned her the label of country music’s modern version of Patsy Cline. But the burgeoning star quickly proved she was much more than a carbon copy of another barrier-breaking star.

After taking the ’90s by storm with a string of successful country releases, she successfully pivoted to a more stylized pop sound but never fully left the genre that helped launch her career.

Journey back in time and revisit these early LeAnn Rimes songs from the 1990s that became some of her biggest trademark hits:

1. “Commitment”

In 1998, Rimes previewed her platinum-selling third album with the declarative lead single “Commitment.” The confident pop-country tune earned steady airplay in North America and the U.K., peaking at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in the U.S.

2. “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)”

Rimes quickly followed up the success of her debut single with this 1996 track, co-written by Keith Hinton and Judy Rodman. The defiant “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” became Rimes’ first No. 1 single, landing her in the history books as only the fourth teenage act ever to claim the top spot on country radio.

3. “How Do I Live”

Penned by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, “How Do I Live” was crafted for inclusion on the soundtrack for the 1997 action film Con Air. Creative differences led the film company to recruit Trisha Yearwood to record a more country-forward rendition featured in the movie. The debacle led both artists to release their versions to radio, resulting in a No. 1 hit on country radio for Yearwood and a cross-over hit for Rimes, taking her to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

4. “Blue”

This 1996 cover was the single that started it all for Rimes, who was only thirteen when she recorded her Grammy Award-winning rendition. Although many believe “Blue” was originally recorded by Patsy Cline, the song was written and released by Bill Mack in the 1950s. It was later covered by Kenny Rogers and a handful of country acts before Rimes made it a Top 10 hit.

Photo by Gary Miller, Courtesy of Getty Images