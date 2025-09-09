Cult of Venus Addresses Some Casualties of Life on Debut EP, ‘Algorithm’

In February 2024, Cult of Venus, the moniker of New York City multi-instrumentalist singer and songwriter, was playing a hometown show at Webster Hall, opening for Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, the same day she released “Algorithm.”



The title track of her 2025 EP, “Algorithm,” is a protest song against the implications of and casualties of social media—You watch my life and know my every movement / Elusive Scroll post my eyes / Until I miss the moment / Another rabbit hole / Subvert my soul.



“‘Algorithm’ is basically what we are all living alongside, and its impact on mental health and much more is tremendous,” says Cult of Venus. “In the song, you talk about the ‘thought police’ and the ‘rabbit holes,’ within the social media vortex. Do you think there is a digital detox strong enough for this epidemic?”



She adds, “I think we have become aware that the algorithm is a tool for mind control, and social media platforms are a means of manipulation. I am hopeful that our culture and the ways we communicate will continue to evolve, and that we will find a better way to feel connected.”

Algorithm penetrates other plights from Sinner, a song of self-acceptance and “Dedication,” to “Silence,” about the power, and lack thereof, of using one’s voice.



“The power of silence is often overlooked,” said Cult of Venus of the song in a previous statement. “Using your voice or choosing not to can have an equally powerful impact. What is not said can carry an immense weight.”



For Cult Of Venus, who played for inmates at Riker’s Island women’s jail in New York City, Algorithm is as much about the things that separate as it is woven into unity. “I would like to think music can reach people in difficult places, but unfortunately, it often is not offered in places of real need,” she says. “The performances I have done on Riker’s Island have been meaningful in that they were unlikely. Music experiences can stay with you forever, and I am interested in how and where that can happen.”



Releasing her debut single “Mountains” in 2022, followed by “Hope” and “Time Capsule” a year later, Cult of Venus says they were done in a more “quiet” manner, during a period of exploration, with all leading up to Algorithm.

“Cult of Venus felt like an experiment and was full of discovery,” she says. “I have decided that it is an important part of my process for Cult of Venus. It provides a space to grow to experiment without fear. A huge part of making music involves feeling & listening. I hope my songwriting and art practices and processes can evolve with the uncertain times we are living in.”



After wrapping up a 28-city North American tour with CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, and a European run with St. Vincent in 2025, Cult of Venus has returned to New York City, a place she calls the “incubator” for Cult of Venus, and. and where there’s unending inspiration, including its female artists, everyone from Patti Smith and Laurie Anderson to Ahnoni and bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.



“New York City has been my home and where I’ve had many lasting experiences as a student, a collaborator in music, theatre, and performance, in nightlife, community organizing, and volunteering,” says Cult of Venus.



“You can live a thousand lifetimes in New York, even in the course of one night,” she adds. “I like to think of Cult of Venus as honoring the lineage of femme writers and artists, and the NYC variety is particularly sacred to me.”

Photos: Courtesy of Cult of Venus