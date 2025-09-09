3 Forgotten Songs From 1964 That Still Rock Our World Today

Way too much good music came out in 1964. It was a super underrated year, in my opinion. And with so much good music hitting the airwaves, more than a few stellar songs released that year have fallen through the cracks. If you’ve never heard of the following forgotten songs from 1964, or perhaps you’ve heard them but forgotten them, let’s take a walk down memory lane. These are some real pop classics from the era!

Videos by American Songwriter

“(Just Like) Romeo And Juliet” by The Reflections

This doo-wop classic came out in February 1964. And it hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 almost immediately. In addition to being a solid song of its time, “(Just Like) Romeo And Juliet” by The Reflections is considered by many music historians to be one of the last doo-wop songs to chart as the British Invasion era of music took off.

If this song sounds familiar but the original version doesn’t ring a bell, you’ve probably heard one of the many covers of “(Just Like) Romeo And Juliet”. Michael And The Messengers, Sha Na Na, Mental As Anything, and The Outsiders all recorded their own versions of the song through the years.

“Baby I Need Your Loving” by Four Tops

Ah, some classic 60s pop. This 1964 hit from The Four Tops was released by Motown in July of that year. It was Four Tops’ first Top 20 hit and their first single with Motown. And it’s no surprise the track made it all the way to No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart. That beat is so addictive, and “Baby I Need Your Loving” is like a time capsule of the era. Johnny Rivers also released a version of this tune in 1967, among other musicians.

“Can’t You See That She’s Mine” by The Dave Clark Five

The Dave Clark Five had a good year in 1964. Their success was spurred on by the release of “Can’t You See That She’s Mine” in May. This beat classic makes it to our list of forgotten songs from 1964, and I think it’s quite an underrated tracks. Though, it wasn’t exactly underrated at the time. This tune made it all the way to No. 4 on the Hot 100 that year, and did similarly well in Canada. It’s a groovy little rock song that anyone would love.

Photo by Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock