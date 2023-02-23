Daft Punk Announces ‘Random Access Memories’ 10th Anniversary Edition

Daft Punk has announced the forthcoming 10th-anniversary edition of its seminal album, Random Access Memories. The project is set to drop on May 12.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new “expanded edition” of the five-time Grammy Award-winning album will include 35 minutes of unreleased music, unheard demos, and outtakes. A new trailer video for the expanded LP, initially released in 2013 as the fourth and final studio album from the French electronic duo, was unveiled alongside the updated album tracklist.

The Parisian duo, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, is one of the most popular dance and electronic artists in contemporary music. They retired the Daft Punk group in February of last year (technically on Feb 22, 2022, at 2:22 p.m.). The pair broke the news then with an eight-minute video called “Epilogue.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Randon Access Memories, which is also the group’s biggest-selling and most successful album to date. Songs on the LP include the billion-plus-streamed and Grammy-winning “Get Lucky” and the popular “Instant Crush.” Featured guests on the album include Pharrell Williams, Julian Casablancas and Nile Rodgers.

This new expanded edition of the album will be available in various formats, including 3 LPs, 2 CDs, streaming, and digital download. The original album will also be made available for the first time in Atmos.

Check out the tracklist and trailer below.

Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition) Track List:

“Give Life Back to Music”

“The Game of Love”

“Giorgio by Moroder”

“Within”

“Instant Crush”

“Lose Yourself To Dance”

“Touch”

“Get Lucky”

“Beyond”

“Motherboard”

“Fragments of Time”

“Doin’ it right”

“Contact”

“Horizon” (Japan CD)

“GLBTM” (Studio Outtakes)

“Infinity Repeating” (2013 Demo)

“GL” (Early Take)

“Prime” (2012 Unfinished)

“LYTD” (Vocoder Tests)

“The Writing of Fragments Of Time”

“Touch” (2021 Epilogue)

Photo by Photo by David Black / Courtesy Biz3