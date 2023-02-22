Lee Brice Remembers Songwriter Kyle Jacobs: “He Was One of the Best People”

Lee Brice has issued a statement on the passing of Kyle Jacobs.

Brice and Jacobs were longtime collaborators in Nashville. Jacobs served as a co-producer on four of Brice’s albums, beginning with Hard 2 Love in 2012, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200, in addition to co-writing the deep cut, “See a Girl.” Jacobs, the husband of country singer and American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler, died on February 17. He was 49 years old. Following his passing, Brice took time to reflect on the impact his longtime friend and collaborator made.

“These past few days have truly been some of the hardest of my life,” Brice shared in a press statement on Wednesday (Feb. 22). “At times, I feel lost and buried under this deep sadness. Other times, I sit and remember all the times with Kyle that bring me comfort and make me smile.

“He was, without a doubt, one of the best people anyone could ever hope to have in their corner…I am eternally grateful for having him in mine. I’ll keep Kellie, his family and everyone who was touched by him close to my heart. I’ll miss you til we meet again..I love you, brother.”

In the more than 10 years they worked together, Jacobs produced many of Brice’s hit singles “I Drive Your Truck,” “Hard to Love,” “Boy,” “Rumor” and more. Jacobs most recently produced Brice’s 2020 album, Hey World, which features the No. 1 singles, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” featuring Carly Pearce, “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” along with current single, “Soul.” In February 2023, the album was certified platinum by the RIAA. Jacobs’ final Instagram post on February 15 celebrated the accomplishment.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!” he wrote. “An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!”

Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images