Whether it’s habits, people, beliefs, physical objects, not everything in life works out the way it’s planned and accepting the need for a pivot or a release of those elements is a crucial part of growing and progressing as a person. Knowing this, the fact that alt-pop artist Claire Frazier has such a challenging fact of life already well-impressed in her mind at 17 years old, speaks volumes about her awareness of the long-term and big picture side of life, even if keeping it in practice remains a work-in-progress.



“I have a hard time knowing when I need to let things go. I think a lot of times, people, whether in relationships or any other personal situations, don’t know when it’s time to move on. For me, this song serves as a reminder that it’s ok to simply let go. It’s also ok if it hurts to let go. If it’s hard to let go, the situation/relationship must have meant a lot to you,” says Claire Frazier.

Hailing from the quiet city of Mobile, AL, Claire Frazier doesn’t just stand out for her matured sense of emotional independence. The up-and-coming singer-songwriter runs against the genre grain, as a musician drawn more to creating smooth pop tracks shaped by attributes of EDM and hip-hop than to the regionally popular country, gospel, or blues rock often associated with the Cotton State.



Premiering today on American Songwriter, Claire Frazier’s debut single, “I Want You Bad,” is a catchy and resolute introduction to these stylistic passions. Interestingly, while Claire Frazier knows well enough when she needs to move on from something in life, “I Want You Bad” seems to emerge in a contrasting manner. The roughly three minute track unfolds with an air of reticent caution, as the song’s beginning remains dynamically delicate, instrumentally minimal, and offering a somewhat reserved – albeit melodically strong – vocal delivery on the opening verse.

Still, there’s something to be said for the way “I Want You Bad” mirrors the idea of steadily grasping, and becoming increasingly better at, knowing when to move on. After a surprisingly subdued start, the song picks up its intensity in all aspects – first and most notably when Claire Frazier races forward with a sudden lyrical burst in the chorus, that gives off a definite rap-style vibe.



I want you bad

I can’t

It’s not my fault

Can we be friends

or can we even talk?

The blend of polished, expansive synth tones; various thin, dry drum machine sounds; and the clever shift in tempo at the song’s outro, then fold in the essence of a fluid and textured dance track. The song’s movement from quiet and guarded, to vibrantly energetic, to assured but slowed during the closing 30 seconds, presents Claire Frazier’s change in mindset from unsure, to exasperated in a more crafty way than just leaning on the lyrics for clarity.

“I Want You Bad’s” general level of sonic cleanliness might make it sound a little safe but the attention Claire Frazier pays to her performance and artistry are what bring this debut to a more uniquely memorable place. Where Claire Frazier goes from here is all up to her and it seems like she is nothing if not sincerely determined to work hard to make the most of her art.



“I feel like I deliver the best when I’m able to really imagine what the words mean. I’m still working hard to find ways to push myself delivery-wise,” she concluded.