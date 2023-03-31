‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Cast Release Double Single

The Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six has taken the world by storm. The fictitious, titular band has seen some very real success on the charts, securing the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Soundtracks chart with the series’ accompanying album, Aurora.

In response to the overwhelming fan reaction to the project, Atlantic Records has shared a double single as a “special gift” to the band’s supporters.

The band is comprised of actors Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon and Josh Whitehouse. The series follows the group’s rise to fame as well as the emotional hurdles they have to overcome along the way.

The 11-track soundtrack was helmed by hit songwriter Blake Mills with help from Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith and more.

The double single features previously-unreleased tracks “It Was Always You” and the live version of “Aurora.” The live version was captured during the Saturday Night Live sequence from the series. Both songs come from the penultimate episode of the show.

“It’s been clear to all of us from the start, how passionate the fanbase is for Daisy Jones & The Six,” Atlantic Records President, West Coast, Kevin Weaver shared in a statement. “Never was that more obvious than when the fans took to social media last week loudly campaigning for the releases of these two new songs that appeared in the series’ final episodes.

“In response to this overwhelming demand – and as a special gift to the band’s diehard fans – Atlantic Records couldn’t be more excited for this week’s release of ‘It Was Always You’ and ‘Aurora (Live from SNL),'” he continued.

Some of the songs on Aurora were inspired by lyrics included in the book version of Daisy Jones, penned by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Mills did take a measure of artistic liberty with the project though, changing some of the song titles and lyrics.

Nevertheless, the album has received a massive stamp of approval from fans of the book and the series alike. In addition to taking the No. 1 spot on the Soundtracks chart, the album can also boast the following accolades: No. 4 on Billboard‘s Vinyl Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts, No. 9 on Top Current Albums chart and the first group from a scripted show to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart.

Jam out to the newly released ’70s-inspired tracks below.

