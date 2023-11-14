Post Malone Hits Country Charts With Joe Diffie Duet

While known for his contributions in the genres of hip hop, trap, and R&B, Post Malone hopes to expand his reach in the music industry by breaking into country music. Although it might sound a little odd at first, the singer has discussed his love for the genre numerous times over the last few years. And it seems that his words are becoming a reality thanks to the late Joe Diffie.

Post Malone Heads To CMA Awards

By the time Diffie passed away at the age of 61, the country singer had released seven studio albums with another 35 singles. His hit song “Pickup Man” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Not only did it take the top spot, but it stayed there for four weeks. With the singer leaving behind a prosperous career in country music, stars like HARDY and Morgan Wallen honored the singer at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. Singing Diffie’s “John Deere Greene.” The duo eventually welcomed Post to the stage to sing “Pickup Man“.

The warm welcome at the CMA Awards helped Post’s duet with the late singer officially land on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. From HARDY’s forthcoming album, “Pickup Man” sits at No. 56 but given the massive outreach that follows Post, it is only a matter of time before it climbs. Other than his first venture into country music, the song marks Post’s first time charting on country radio.

Fans can hear Post and numerous other artists on HARDY’s upcoming Hixtape Vol. 4: Difftape. According to HARDY, “What we have basically done with Hixtape, is we have taken some of Joe’s vocals out and added some of the biggest singers in country music to help him out.”

Breaking Into Country Music

Working alongside Post was a dream for HARDY who admitted he has been following the artist for a long time. “Slight flex here, but I started following him when he had like, 300k Instagram followers. I was on the ‘White Iverson’, like the first thing that he ever put out, and I was like, ‘this is dope,’ and I’ve been with him ever since.”

As for Post, in 2022 he detailed how he wanted to do a country album. Discussing it on The Howard Stern Show, the singer insisted, “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and just putting it on f***in’ YouTube.”

While Post hasn’t revealed an entire country album just yet, his performance and latest duet are good signs the singer might be working on one.

