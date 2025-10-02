Dan + Shay Put Breakup Rumors To Rest in First Update to Fans Since Unplanned Hiatus

While most stars use social media as a way to stay connected with their fans, the country duo Dan + Shay decided to take a break from the internet. Although it is not unusual for singers to go silent on social media, the duo found themselves surrounded by rumors as some suggested they were breaking up. Not wanting fans to worry, Dan + Shay decided to share a video on Instagram, updating fans about what they had been up to over the last year.

With Dan + Shay nominated for the Vocal Duo of the Year award at the 2025 CMA Awards, the singers found themselves competing against Brooks & Dunn, The War and Treaty, Maddie & Tae, and Brothers Osborne. Thrilled about the nomination, the two appeared in high spirits in their latest post.

Giving a rundown of what the last year looked like, Dan Smyers explained, “We did The Voice, we did two tours. We did two Christmas albums, and then we went wild on social media for the Christmas blitz. And then Shay and Hannah had a baby at the top of this year.”

Dan + Shay Closing Out 2025 With A Few Surprises

Although juggling a growing family and a country music career, the duo remained focused on producing new music. “We’ve been in the studio literally all year, pretty much every day making our favorite music we’ve ever made. People are asking, ‘Did Dan and Shay break up?’ Literally, we could not be further from breaking up.’”

Besides promising fans the breakup rumors were false, it appeared that Dan + Shay were gearing up for a historic year in 2026. “Next year’s going to be crazy. More music than ever. More shows, more tours than ever. We’re fired up. 2026 is going to be huge for us. But yeah, we just wanted to say we’re thinking about y’all. We love y’all.”

With Smyers sending his love to fans and the duo ready to dominate 2026, the new year was already shaping up to be an historic time for Dan + Shay. But before closing out 2025, they revealed not only a new Christmas song but a few more “little surprises.” And with 2026 right around the corner, fans won’t have to wait long to find out.

