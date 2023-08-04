Darius Rucker Announces ‘Carolyn’s Boy’ Release Date

Darius Rucker is ready to share Carolyn’s Boy. On Friday (August 4), Rucker announced that his new album will be released on October 6. In celebration of the announcement, Rucker also debuted a new song, “Have a Good Time,” co-written by Rucker, Monty Criswell, Derek George, and Bobby Hamrick. The new song encourages listeners to look on the brighter side of life and live in the moment amidst the grind of daily life.

Have a few hell yeah’s / And some back porch hallelujah / Sippin’ on a sunset where the good Lord’s talkin’ to you / Ride the lows chase the highs / Fall in love and love this life / Make your best, no regrets / And don’t forget to have a good time, the country star sings in the upbeat chorus.

The album is named in honor of his late mother, Carolyn, who was a nurse in their native Charleston, South Carolina. “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success,” Rucker previously shared during an interview on the Today show. “She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.”

“Years ago, I wasn’t really sure what my place in country music was and I was trying to find it. Now I have found it – I know – and I think it’s time to give that record,” he added on Instagram. Carolyn’s Boy also features his collaboration with Chapel Hart, “Ol’ Church Hymn,” and his most recent chart-topper, “Beers and Sunshine.”

The album’s current single “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” is currently in the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The country-rocker is embarking on the 2023 Starting Fires Tour, which kicked off in June and continues through October 14 where it wraps at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carolyn’s Boy Track List:

1. Beers And Sunshine (Darius Rucker, JT Harding, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman)

2. In This Together (Darius Rucker, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick, Joy Williams)

3. Never Been Over (Darius Rucker, Lee Thomas Miller, John Osborne)

4. Fires Don’t Start Themselves (Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice, Dan Isbell)

5. Ol’ Church Hymn feat. Chapel Hart (Darius Rucker, Greylan James, Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller)

6. 7 Days (Darius Rucker, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Charles Kelley)

7. Same Beer Different Problem (Darius Rucker, Topher Brown, Sarah Buxton, Brad Tursi)

8. Sara (Darius Rucker, Joel Crouse, Kyle Rife, Ed Sheeran)

9. Have A Good Time (Darius Rucker, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick)

10. Sure Would Have Loved Her (Darius Rucker, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey)

11. Southern Comfort (Chris LaCorte, Matt Rogers, Josh Osborne)

12. 3am in Carolina (Darius Rucker, Ross Copperman, Michael Hardy)

13. Lift Me Up (Temilade Openiyi, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson)

14. Stargazing (Darius Rucker, Brinley Addington, Jess Cayne, Matt Morrisey)

Photo by Jim Wright / Essential Broadcast Media