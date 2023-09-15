Darius Rucker Releases New Single “Southern Comfort”

Darius Rucker has just released a new song titled “Southern Comfort” ahead of the release of his eighth studio album, Carolyn’s Boy. The LP will be released on October 6 and it’s currently available for pre-order.

“Southern Comfort” is an upbeat country tune written by Chris LaCorte, Matt Rogers, and Josh Osborne. The song’s release is accompanied by an official lyric video. The release of “Southern Comfort” follows the singles “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” and “Beers and Sunshine,” the latter of which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s US Country Airplay chart.

The lyrics for “Southern Comfort” partially read: That gentle breeze makes me think I’m three sheets to the wind / When the fireflies light me up right makes the whole world spin / If sunsets were like whiskey, man, I’d be seeing double / Ain’t nothing in this bottle gets me drunk as Southern Comfort.

Rucker is embarking on a European tour next spring following his Starting Fires Tour, which traveled through the U.S. in 2023. The European tour will begin on April 19, 2024 with a show in Cologne, Germany at Cologne Live Music. The tour will conclude with a concert on May 11, 2024, at Waterfront Hall in Belfast, U.K. before stopping in London, Munich, Amsterdam, and several other major European cities. Rucker’s European tour consists of 13 dates in total.

Carolyn’s Boy is said to be an ode to Rucker’s mother, who passed away in 1992 prior to the singer’s music career taking off. Check out the track list for Carolyn’s Boy below:

1. Beers And Sunshine (Darius Rucker, JT Harding, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman)

2. In This Together (Darius Rucker, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick, Joy Williams)

3. Never Been Over (Darius Rucker, Lee Thomas Miller, John Osborne)

4. Fires Don’t Start Themselves (Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice, Dan Isbell)

5. Ol’ Church Hymn feat. Chapel Hart (Darius Rucker, Greylan James, Ben Hayslip, Josh

Miller)

6. 7 Days (Darius Rucker, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Charles Kelley)

7. Same Beer Different Problem (Darius Rucker, Tofer Brown, Sarah Buxton, Brad Tursi)

8. Sara (Darius Rucker, Joel Crouse, Kyle Rife, Ed Sheeran)

9. Have A Good Time (Darius Rucker, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick)

10. Sure Would Have Loved Her (Darius Rucker, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey)

11. Southern Comfort (Chris LaCorte, Matt Rogers, Josh Osborne)

12. 3am in Carolina (Darius Rucker, Ross Copperman, Michael Hardy)

13. Lift Me Up (Temilade Openiyi, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson)

14. Stargazing (Darius Rucker, Brinley Addington, Jess Cayne, Matt Morrisey)

Photo by Jim Wright/Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media