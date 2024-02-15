Darius Rucker Announces New Memoir ‘Life’s Too Short’ Coming This Spring

Darius Rucker will release a memoir titled Life’s Too Short later this year. The book will take readers on a journey that begins with his humble upbringing in South Carolina and culminates in his incredibly successful career as a musician. The “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” singer plans to deliver a candid retelling of his life so far.

Rucker released his first solo country album in 2008. Since then, he has had a massive career. He has launched four albums to the top of the Billboard Country chart. He has also notched 10 chart-toppers at country radio including his Diamond-certified cover of “Wagon Wheel.” Rucker has shared the stage with legends like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and more. Even without his Grammy-winning stint with Hootie and the Blowfish, he would have a fascinating story to tell.

Darius Rucker Will Tell All in Life’s Too Short

According to People, Rucker’s book will tell his story through the lens of the music that shaped him as well as the music he made. “If I look back at my life and try to see into my past, everything seems blurry,” he said. “But then I lean in and start to hear something. Melodies. Harmonies. Lyrics,” the singer added.

“This book is the story of my life as told through 23 songs that took me away, soaring,” Rucker explained. The story will start “at ground level, living in a poor but happy home, never wanting for much more, enjoying what I had, even when times got tough because I had my escape, my refuge, my music.”

Life’s Too Short will start with Rucker’s upbringing—being raised by a single mom in South Carolina. It will also chronicle the rise of Hootie and the Blowfish from playing college parties and dive bars to releasing timeless tunes like “Let Her Cry” and “Hold My Hand” and winning Grammys. Additionally, the book will delve into his ongoing and successful career as a solo artist.

Life’s Too Short will hit bookstore shelves on May 28 via Day Street Books.

