David Bowie to Get Placement Honor on the London Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie is being posthumously honored with a stone disc inlay at the London Music Walk of Fame.

Bowie, who died on Jan. 4, 2016, would have celebrated his 75th birthday in 2022 and will join other British legends on the Walk of Fame, including Amy Winehouse, The Who, Soul2Soul, and Madness, for the special honor inlaid in the pavement on the Walk of Fame, located near the Camden Town tube station in London.

A ceremony will take place on Sept. 15, followed by a private event with guests, including Bowie’s friends, fans, and collaborators.

Launched in the area in 2019, the Music Walk of Fame is a virtual museum, allowing visitors to follow the music trail of artists using AR technology that reveals music, videos, art, and more.

“David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers, and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame,” said Lee Bennett, founder of the Music Walk of Fame, in a statement. “Our intention is for this to be the highest honor a music figure can receive in the U.K. and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

Moonage Daydream, the upcoming Bowie film, directed by Brett Morgen, and the first to be approved by the Bowie Estate, explores the artist and musician and will hit IMAX on Sept. 16 with a nationwide release on Sept. 23.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images